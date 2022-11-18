Apple

Apple Watch Series 8 Gps Aluminum Case With Sport Band

$399.99 $349.99

Specifications Features: Black (band) Weight: 32 Grams Product Model: Apple Watch Series 8 Water Resistance: Water-Resistant Electronics Features: Customizable Watch Faces, Lap Time, Sweat-Resistant, Mobile Payment Technology, Text Notifications, Water-Resistant, Built-In GPS, Makes and Receives Calls and Texts When Paired with Compatible Device, Changeable Bands Material: Watch Band: Fluoroelastomer Includes: Charging/Docking Station Operating System Compatibility: Watch OS Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: Bluetooth Screen Size: 41 Millimeter Activities tracked: Elliptical Training, Daily Workout Memory, Custom Activity Tracking, Swimming, Hand Washing IP rating: IP68 Maximum Battery Charge Life: 1 Days Metrics Measured: Sleep Duration, Heart Rate, Total Steps, Heart Rhythm (ECG), Active Minutes Band Size: M/L Material: Aluminum Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: September 16, 2022 TCIN: 85973625 UPC: 194253214977 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-3720 Origin: Imported Description Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG,¹ measure heart rate and blood oxygen,² and track temperature changes³ for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.⁴ And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. ACTIVITY Track all the ways you move. Made to help you move. Made for movement. Stay active with customizable workouts and more advanced views. Close your Activity rings when you hit your personal daily goals. And stay motivated by listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks from your wrist. HEALTH A healthy leap ahead. Apple Watch Series 8 is a powerful health companion. Featuring advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG,1 measure heart rate¹ and blood oxygen,² and track temperature changes³ for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.⁴ SAFETY Emergency help. Always in reach. Emergency help. Just a tap away. Apple Watch Series 8 helps keep you safe. Fall Detection, Emergency SOS,¹ and Crash Detection let you call for help when you need it most. And with available cellular, stay connected to the people and things you care about, even when you don’t have your phone.² What's in the Box • Sport Band • USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable Technical specifications Go to apple.com/watch/compare for a complete set. Legal Apple Watch Series 8 requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later. ¹The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with Afib. ²Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes. ³The temperature sensing feature is not a medical device and is not intended for use in medical diagnosis, treatment, or for any other medical purpose. ⁴The Cycle Tracking app should not be used as a form of birth control. Data from the Cycle Tracking app should not be used to diagnose a health condition. ⁵Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone. ⁶Apple Watch Series 8 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 8 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. For additional information, see support.apple.com/en-us/HT205000. ⁷Apple Pay is not available in all markets. For a list of Apple Pay countries and regions, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT207957. ⁸Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information. ⁹A subscription is required for Apple Fitness+. ¹⁰Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Connection may vary based on network availability. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. ¹⁰Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Connection may vary based on network availability. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. See support.apple.com/en-us/HT207578 for additional setup instructions. ¹¹Not all features will be available if the Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.