Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 (gps, 45mm)

$649.00 $547.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swim-proof design Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favourites like running, yoga, swimming and dance