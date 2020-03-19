Apple

Apple Watch Series 5 Gps, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case With Pink Sand Sport Band

$399.00

Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that?s always on, showing the time and important information?no need to raise your wrist. It helps you navigate with the built-in compass. Lets you check on your heart with the ECG app.1 Tracks your workouts and activity. And makes it easy to connect with the people and information you care about, right from your wrist. Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Some bands are sold separately. Apple Watch Series 5 requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later.1The ECG app is available with the latest versions of iOS and watchOS on Apple Watch Series 4 or later. See apple.com/watch for compatibility details. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. 2Compared with Apple Watch Series 3. 3ISO standard 22810:2010. Appropriate for shallow-water activities like swimming. Submersion below shallow depth and high-velocity water activities not recommended.4To use Emergency SOS, your iPhone needs to be nearby. If your iPhone isn?t nearby, your Apple Watch needs to be connected to a known Wi-Fi network and you must set up Wi-Fi Calling.