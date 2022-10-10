Apple

Magic Keyboard delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac. System Requirements: Mac with macOS 11.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or later, iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or later