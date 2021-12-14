Apple

Apple Homepod Mini

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

HomePod mini delivers unexpectedly big sound for a speaker of its size. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system.¹ With Siri, your do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.²And HomePod mini works seamlessly with your iPhone. • Fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio • Siri is your do-it-all intelligent assistant, helping with everyday tasks • Easily control your smart home² • Designed to protect your privacy • Place multiple HomePod mini speakers around the house for a connected sound system¹ • Pair two HomePod mini speakers together for immersive stereo sound for your music, movies, and shows with Apple TV 4K • Five bold colors brighten any room • Use Intercom to quickly communicate with family members • Siri recognizes the voices of up to six different family members for a personalized experience³ • Seamlessly hand off audio by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod mini⁴ Legal Setup requires Wi-Fi and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with the latest software. ¹Requires multiple HomePod devices or AirPlay 2–compatible speakers. ²Requires a HomeKit-enabled device. ³Available in English in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK. ⁴Requires a U1‑equipped iPhone. Technical specifications Go to apple.com/homepod-mini/specs for a complete set.