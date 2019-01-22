Aveeno

Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

We believe that beautiful hair starts at the root. Soothe and clarify your scalp while adding high shine and volume to your strands with this farm-to-shower inspired Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo. Oat as the first ingredient helps to promote a healthy scalp environment. Infused with apple cider vinegar, this shampoo cleans and clarifies your scalp while adding shine to your hair. The blend of ingredients works to produce a sensational, fresh fragrance. Free from sulfates, parabens and dyes, this product is safe for color-treated hair. We source our oats from a quiet mill located along the rolling hills of the Mississippi River Valley, in a small town where pride and quality go hand-in-hand. We love the way we feel when everything is in balance. That's why we start with oat as the first ingredient. Each blend helps to soothe your scalp and nourish your strands from root to tip. Discover blends made with simple ingredients, from simpler times.