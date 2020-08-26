Apple

Apple Airpods With Charging Case

$159.99 $139.99

The new AirPods combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.*Legal1. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.2. Requires an iCloud account and macOS 10.14.4, iOS 12.2, or watchOS 5.2.3. Battery life varies by use and configuration.4. Requires latest version of iOS.5. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. The drained AirPods were charged to 100 percent, then audio playback was resumed until the first AirPod stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.6. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge with a cellular phone call until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. The drained AirPods were charged to 100 percent, then the cellular phone call was restarted until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. This cycle was repeated until both the AirPods and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.7. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. Testing consisted of full AirPods battery discharge while playing audio until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.8. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first AirPod stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.9. Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction AirPods (2nd generation), Charging Case, and Wireless Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone XS Max units and prerelease software. Volume was set to 50%. 15-Minute charge testing conducted with drained AirPods that were charged for 15 minutes, then a cellular phone call was started until the first AirPod stopped playing call audio. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.Includes: AirPods (2nd generation), case, lightning connector