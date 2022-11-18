Apple

Airpods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation)

$249.99 $229.99

At a glance True Wireless Noise Canceling Built-In Microphone Water Resistant Highlights Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you² Multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) Touch control lets you swipe to adjust volume, press to direct media playback, answer or end calls, and press and hold to switch between listening modes Sweat and water resistant for AirPods Pro and charging case⁴ MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop Up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation on³ Specifications Weight: 1.34 Ounces Water Resistance: Sweat-Resistant, Water-Resistant Ear Cushion Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Estimated Charge Time: 6 Hours Connection Types: Apple Lightning Connector Wireless Technology: True Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Noise Canceling: Noise Canceling Microphone: Built-In Microphone Maximum Battery Charge Life: 30 Hours Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: September 23, 2022 TCIN: 85978612 UPC: 194253397168 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-1605 Origin: Imported Description Rebuilt from the sound up. AirPods Pro feature up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation,¹ plus Adaptive Transparency, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.² Now with multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) and up to 6 hours of listening time.³ • Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise • Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you² • Multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) • Touch control lets you swipe to adjust volume, press to direct media playback, answer or end calls, and press and hold to switch between listening modes • Sweat and water resistant for AirPods Pro and charging case⁴ • MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop Up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation on³ • Up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case and Active Noise Cancellation on³ • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”⁵ • Easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices⁶ • Audio Sharing between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV⁷ • Find My with proximity view for AirPods Pro and Precision Finding for charging case⁸ Technical specifications Go to apple.com/airpods-pro/specs/ for a complete set. Legal ¹As compared to AirPods Pro (1st generation). ²Spatial Audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create personalized profile. ³Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for details. ⁴AirPods Pro and charging case are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. ⁵Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply. ⁶Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. ⁷Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), and iPad mini (5th generation or later) with the latest version of iPadOS. ⁸Find My functionality requires iOS 16 or later; coming late fall 2022 to iPadOS and macOS. True Wireless Ear buds that are designed without a cord or wire and is connected via Bluetooth Noise Canceling Reduces unwanted sounds using active noise control. Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording Water Resistant Product is able to resist the penetration of water to some degree. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.