Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

$249.00 $229.99

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you Multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) Touch control lets you swipe to adjust volume, press to direct media playback, answer or end calls, and press and hold to switch between listening modes Sweat and water resistant for AirPods Pro and charging case MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop