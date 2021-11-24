Apple

Airpods Pro

Specifications Weight: .19 ounces Water Resistance: Water-Resistant Ear Cushion Material: Silicone Battery Charge Life: Up to 5 Hours Estimated Charge Time: 3 hours Electronics Features: Siri Built-in Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: True Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Compatible With: Apple iOS Noise Canceling: Noise Canceling Microphone: Built-In Microphone Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: November 1, 2019 TCIN: 54191101 UPC: 190199246850 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-0164 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing the world around you. They’re sweat and water resistant¹ and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. • Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music • Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you² • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit • Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more • Sweat and water resistant¹ • More than 24 hours total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case³ • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri"⁴ • Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience⁵ • Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV Legal ¹AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. The charging case is not sweat or water resistant. ²Spatial audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. Requires iPhone or iPad. ³Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for details. ⁴Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. ⁵Requires an iCloud account and macOS 11.1, iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, or tvOS 14.3 or later. Protect your AirPods Pro by purchasing AppleCare+ at your local Target AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone Mail-in or carry-in repairs Express Replacement Service Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment or by visiting www.apple.com/support/products/ Purchase at your local Target. Not currently available online. Technical specifications Go to apple.com/airpods-pro/specs/ for a complete set. True Wireless Ear buds that are designed without a cord or wire and is connected via Bluetooth Noise Canceling Reduces unwanted sounds using active noise control. Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording Water-Resistant Product is able to resist the penetration of water to some degree.