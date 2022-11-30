Apple

Apple Airpods Max

At a glance True Wireless Noise Canceling Built-In Microphone Highlights Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you¹ Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit Magical experience with effortless setup, on-head detection, and seamless switching between devices² Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV Specifications Weight: 13.6 ounces Water Resistance: No Water Resistance Rating Ear Cushion Material: Textile Estimated Charge Time: 2 Hours Electronics Features: Auto Pairing, Built-In Microphone, Detachable Cable, Siri Built-in Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: True Wireless Package Quantity: 1 Noise Canceling: Noise Canceling Microphone: Built-In Microphone Maximum Battery Charge Life: 20 Hours Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: December 23, 2020 TCIN: 54191108 UPC: 194252245095 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-0169 Origin: Imported Description AirPods Max reimagine over-ear headphones. An Apple-designed driver provides high-fidelity audio. Every detail, from canopy to cushions, has been designed for an exceptional fit. Industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, while Transparency mode lets it in. • Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio • Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music • Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you¹ • Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences • Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit • Available in silver, space gray, sky blue, green, and pink • 20 hours of listening, movie watching, or talk time with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled² • Store in ultra low-power mode with the slim Smart Case • Effortless setup, on-head detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience³ • Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV Legal ¹Spatial audio works with movies, TV, and video in supported apps. Requires iPhone or iPad. ²Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for details. ³Requires an iCloud account and macOS 11.1, iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, or tvOS 14.3 or later. Protect your AirPods Max by purchasing AppleCare+ at your local Target AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone Mail-in or carry-in repairs Express Replacement Service Hardware coverage for your headphones and battery Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax Get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including Using Siri and Bluetooth connectivity AppleCare products must be purchased with an applicable Apple device. Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email post-enrollment or by visiting www.apple.com/support/products/ Purchase at your local Target. Not currently available online. Technical specifications Go to apple.com/airpods-max/specs/ for a complete set. True Wireless Ear buds that are designed without a cord or wire and is connected via Bluetooth Noise Canceling Reduces unwanted sounds using active noise control. Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording