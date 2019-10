Apparis

Apparis Alix Faux Fur Coat

$310.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Bring an element of chic to any outfit with this plush faux fur coat from Apparis. Cut in a standard fit that leaves room for your favorite sweaters. Fitted with a from hook + eye placket, Peter Pan collar and slant pockets at the waist. Based in New York with a thoroughly French attitude, Apparis designs faux fur fashions that look stunning and never harm furry friends.