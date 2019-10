SheeChung

Apothecary Jars

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

BEATIFUL AND FUNCTIONAL: The 10oz. & 20 Oz. Apothecary Jars set combine BEAUTY with organization. The 10oz. jar is perfect for qtips,the 20 oz. jar is perfect for bathroom vanity organizer, such as cotton ball, cotton rounds, bath salts, makeup sponges, rubber bands,needles,etc.