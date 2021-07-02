Youswim

Aplomb One-piece In Aster

£105.00

At Youswim

Our magically luxe, ribbed, and seamless one-piece stretches to perfectly fit seven sizes in one — adapting to your unique curves and your body’s natural state of flux. With a classic shape and medium coverage of your curvy-bits, the Aplomb will stretch in all directions to equally compliment big-busts, no-butts, petite pears, the tallest triangles, and all the beautiful in-betweens. Medium coverage and mid-rise down the bottom, but stretching and firmly holding in your preferred place. High-cut or covered up, it's up to you. Our pieces are ethically woven, dyed, cut and sewn in England using European-sourced nylon and elastane and lovingly packed by our team in London. No sweatshops here. Seven sizes in one - will comfortably fit U.S. 2-14 or UK/AUS 6-18 No built-in bust support - will comfortably fit A to G cup Classic square bustline Low scoop back Adjustable to high or low cut on the bottom Medium coverage on the rear Made in England