APL

Apl X Soulcycle Slip On Shoe - Womens

$198.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

At SoulCycle

Exclusive Style for SoulCycle The Techloom Bliss running shoe features a stunning slip on design and custom milled satin elastic strap that allows for quick ingress and egress providing the ultimate comfort and a seamless fit. This shoe was designed in mind for the perfect all encompassing Soul experience. The slip on silhouette allows for an easy transition from home, to cycling, to brunching, to walking the dog, to picking the kids up from school, to... need we say more? This shoe does it all. Try it on for size. Material: Elastic strap front. Propelium® midsole/outsole for maximum traction and extreme comfort. Rubber outsole Care: Spot clean