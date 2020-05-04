APL

Apl Kid’s Techloom Bliss

Almost two years in the making, we chose our best-selling TechLoom Bliss running shoe as the first ever APL sneaker to be adapted and developed for younger aspiring athletes and kids on the go. The Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Youth TechLoom Bliss machine washable running shoe travels with kids through all aspects of their lives. The Bliss features an easy on and off slip on design and custom milled elastic strap that stretches for comfort but is snug enough to keep their feet secure. Perfect for the playground to P.E. class, the TechLoom Bliss uses APL’s proprietary Propelium® technology, designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort while maintaining structural integrity to keep their growing feet cushioned every time they hit the ground running. Upgraded, full rubber outsole allows your little ones to play all day with increased traction and durability. As a special touch, each pair of Bliss shoes arrives in a new APL custom “color me” shoe box designed as a special gift just for kids. 3.3 oz.