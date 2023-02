Common Era

Aphrodite Molten Mini Medallion

$195.00 $156.00

Aphrodite is the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty. Through her starry eyes, golden Aphrodite sees a world full of unabashed love, sparking undeniable connections, passionate encounters, and romances that last a lifetime. No heart can help but succumb to the touch of Aphrodite. She incites