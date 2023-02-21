Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Rat & Boa
Aphrodite Blouse
£95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rat & Boa
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Uo Pippa Popcorn Asymmetric Top
BUY
£13.00
£26.00
Urban Outfitters
JJXX Jamie
Oversized Poplin Shirt In Purple
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Tyler McGillivary
Purple Pansy Top
BUY
£250.00
Tyler McGillivary
Zara
Cropped Knit High Neck Sweater
BUY
£12.99
£19.99
Zara
More from Rat & Boa
Rat & Boa
Dali Dress
BUY
$295.00
Rat & Boa
Rat & Boa
Selena Dress
BUY
$450.00
Rat & Boa
Rat & Boa
Fantini Blouse
BUY
£125.00
Rat & Boa
Rat & Boa
Purple Simonetta Dress
BUY
£35.00
By Rotation
More from Tops
Urban Outfitters
Uo Pippa Popcorn Asymmetric Top
BUY
£13.00
£26.00
Urban Outfitters
JJXX Jamie
Oversized Poplin Shirt In Purple
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Tyler McGillivary
Purple Pansy Top
BUY
£250.00
Tyler McGillivary
Zara
Cropped Knit High Neck Sweater
BUY
£12.99
£19.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted