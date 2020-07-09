Coway

Ap-1512hh Air Purifier With True Hepa

$222.00 $184.00

Ensure that your and your family's good health by setting up this Coway AP-1512HH Mighty White Air Purifier with True HEPA and Smart Mode at home. This model is compact by design, but is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency rating of 99.97%, it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. The Coway AP-1512HH air purifier includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. When pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy. The fan automatically adjusts the airflow when pollutants are detected in the air, providing peace of mind that indoor air quality is always being monitored. The intuitive quality indicator of the Coway air purifier uses particle sensor technology to monitor the indoor air quality and responds with a vivid color change to show the air condition. Its filter is replaceable. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty White Air Purifier with True HEPA and Smart Mode: