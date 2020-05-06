SkinCeuticals

Aox+ Eye Gel

SkinCeuticals AOX+ Eye Gel is formulated with a powerful antioxidant blend that includes 1% phloretin, 5% l-ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), and 0.5% ferulic acid to defend against oxidative stress and revive the delicate skin around the eyes and minimize puffiness. This serum-gel also quickly absorbs into your skin promoting repair of existing photodamage and combating against the signs of tiredness, restoring your eyes to a fresh, bright appearance. Key Ingredients: Antioxidant Combination (1% Phloretin, 5% L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), and 0.5% Ferulic Acid): a synergistic antioxidant combination helps neutralize free radicals, prevent future signs of aging, and improve the appearance of under eye circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Caffeine: helps improve the look of under eye circles for a more vibrant appearance. Key Benefits: Provides advanced environmental protection by neutralizing damaging free radicals. Reduces the appearance of lines, puffiness, and under eye circles. Combats signs of fatigue to promote a refreshed appearance. Paraben-, fragrance-, alcohol-, and dye-free. Ideal for most skin types.