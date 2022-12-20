Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
AllModern
Anyeli Dining Table
$1050.00
$800.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AllModern
Need a few alternatives?
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
BUY
$719.00
$899.00
Pottery Barn
Forest Gate
55-inch Modern Ladder Bookcase
BUY
$71.99
$119.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Taracea
Walden Reclaimed Buffet
BUY
$1799.95
$2198.00
Anthropologie
Burrow
Serif Coffee Table
BUY
$330.00
$495.00
Burrow
More from AllModern
AllModern
Chen Velvet Upholstered Side Chair
BUY
$305.00
$380.00
AllModern
AllModern
Kearney Upholstered Loveseat
BUY
$770.00
AllModern
AllModern
Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
BUY
$832.89
$1300.00
AllModern
AllModern
Morin Shag Performance Rug
BUY
$228.00
$282.00
Wayfair
More from Furniture
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
BUY
$719.00
$899.00
Pottery Barn
Forest Gate
55-inch Modern Ladder Bookcase
BUY
$71.99
$119.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Taracea
Walden Reclaimed Buffet
BUY
$1799.95
$2198.00
Anthropologie
Burrow
Serif Coffee Table
BUY
$330.00
$495.00
Burrow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted