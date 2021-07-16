John Lewis & Partners

Anyday Spoke Semi Flush Ceiling Light, Pink/brass

£60.00 £42.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis & Partners

Ideal for rooms with low ceilings, this semi-flush ceiling light will spread light around your space, thanks to five arms that can accommodate either standard or globe-shaped light bulbs. We think it looks best with exposed filament bulbs, which will really draw the eye when the light is switched on. Available in a range of painted, matt finishes so you can keep things neutral or add a touch of colour to your room. With great prices and great design, our new brand offers style and quality for modern living today. Whatever you need, there’s joy to be found in ANYDAY. We’ve launched our exciting ANYDAY range in our commitment to offering you great prices. It’s currently being introduced, so you may receive packaging that looks different to usual. We guarantee that whatever the packaging style, the product inside will always be of the same excellent quality you’ve come to expect.