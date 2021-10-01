John Lewis & Partners

Anyday Silicone Baking Utensils, Set Of 4, Assorted

£8.00

A set of four baking tools in fashionable shades to brighten up the kitchen and inspire baking creativity. The colour palette is Pollen, Powder Blue, Dusty Green and Terracotta. This set includes a scraper with a flexible head for removing every last piece of dough or icing from a mixing bowl. There's also a pastry brush and a stirring spoon, all made of heat-resistant silicone. A stainless steel mixing whisk completes the set, with a silicone coating on the whisk head. The utensils can be used with all types of cookware and bakeware surfaces, including non-stick. With great prices and great design, our new brand offers style and quality for modern living today. Whatever you need, there’s joy to be found in ANYDAY.