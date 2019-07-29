Shrimps

Our sell-out Antonia beaded bag is back this season! This boxy shape bag comes in lovely Celestial Blue geometric beads with grid set clusters. An exclusive style to Shrimps and one with lots of love and meaning. This Antonia Bag was designed by Hannah Weiland for her wedding, her 'something blue'. She loved it so much and wanted to share it with everyone, and other future brides to be. This style is exclusive to our website only. The Antonia features two beaded top handles, delicate lining with hand drawn doodles and an interior pocket.