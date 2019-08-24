Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
BaubleBar

Antonella 14k Gold Single Stud Earring

$55.00
At BaubleBar
A petite gold stud featuring an arrangement of circular motifs offers a fun new addition to any ear look. Crafted from solid 14K gold, this stud earring is sold as a single so you can mix, match or opt for a pair.
Featured in 1 story
BaubleBar Launches Fine Jewelry
by Emily Ruane