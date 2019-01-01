Exuviance

Antiredness Calming Serum

£43.00

Details Targeted Treatments Exuviance Anti Redness Calming Serum 67% of users reported the appearance of redness is reduced straight away after application This facial lotion serum targets redness associated with Rosacea Soothes irritation and redness with its innovative combination of active science and proven botanicals to help alleviate redness and calm sensitive skin. - Targets the 4 underlying causes of redness - Soothes and improves the appearance of sensitive and sensitized skin prone to redness. - Combination of PHA/ TriPeptide to help reduce the appearance of redness and flushing. - Willow Herb neutralizes damaging environmental stresses. No added alcohol, fragrance or parabens that can upset delicate skin. Non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic. size 29g Directions: Apply on clean skin twice a day. Follow with daytime SPF Moisturiser in the morning and a moisturiser at night.