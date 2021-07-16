Antipodes

Antipodes Avocado Oil & Rosehip Divine Face Oil

$29.00

Antipodes Avocado Oil & Rosehip Divine Face Oil has been scientifically shown to stimulate Type I collagen in human skin fibroblast cells by up to 51%. Give a lift to tired, stressed and sun-damaged skin with the nutrient-rich, certified organic Antipodes Avocado Oil & Rosehip Divine Face Oil. It helps to deliver essential nourishment for fresh, healthy skin. The superior collagen boosting action of avocado oil helps reduce the appearance of lines and age spots, while added rosehip helps avocado oil target scars and wrinkles.