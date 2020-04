hello

Antiplaque + Whitening Toothpaste Tablets

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Hello's Antiplaque + Whitening Toothpaste Tablets are a plastic-free alternative to traditional toothpaste tubes. Easy and effective, these toothpaste tablets are thoughtfully-formulated with natural peppermint, tea tree oil, and coconut oil. They help to brush away plaque, whiten teeth, control tartar, and freshen breath.