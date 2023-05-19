Hello Products

Antiplaque + Whitening Fluoride Free Toothpaste

Thoughtfully formulated with epically refreshing farm grown peppermint, tea tree oil to tame bad breath, and coconut oil to moisturize. This fluoride free toothpaste helps brush away plaque, show tartar who’s boss, and naturally whiten with friendly minerals and without peroxide. Hello antiplaque and whitening toothpaste is free from dyes, SLS sulfates, parabens, microbeads, triclosan, and gluten. hello toothpastes also contain no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors. No brainer. Choose friendly. hello is vegan, never tested on animals (Leaping Bunny Certified) and made in the USA. Brush and greet freely.