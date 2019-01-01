Supergoop!

Antioxidant-infused Sunscreen Mist With Vitamin C Spf 50

$19.00

Unique water resistant SPF 50 formula combines the power of Vitamin C with complete broad spectrum sun protection for healthy, radiant, safe skin. Antioxidant-rich Vitamin C enriches the skin with a radiant, healthy appearance, preventing free radical and environmental damage. The unique non-aerosol delivery system not only preserves the formulation but also allows for 35% less alcohol so the formula is less drying to your skin. This system also prevents putting harmful chemicals onto your skin or into the environment. The continuous mist technology allows you to spray from every angle, providing easy and convenient application.