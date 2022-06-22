Panoxyl

Antimicrobial Acne Creamy Wash, 4% Benzoyl Peroxide

$9.48

Gentle formula contains 4% Benzoyl peroxide Daily antimicrobial wash kills acne-causing bacteria on contact and lifts dirt from pores for a fresher, clearer you. Ph balanced with 4 humectants and 3 emollients to increase hydration Cleans and unclogs pores on face, chest and back Clears existing acne fast and helps prevent new blemishes from forming Gentle enough for everyday use and strong enough to combat the peskiest pimples, this daily wash contains 4% Benzoyl peroxide to clear acne at Lightning speed! Recommended by dermatologists, the creamy wash cleans and unclogs pores to clear existing breakouts. It can also help to prevent new blemishes from forming when used as part of a daily acne treatment routine. The creamy formula is balanced with emollients for a more gentle and hydrating daily Cleanse.