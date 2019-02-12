Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Urban Outfitters
Antibes Gingham Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
UO-exclusive midi dress made with a classic gingham knit fabric. Easy pull-on construction cut slim through the bodice down to the full pleated skirt. Finished with a crew neck and short puff sleeves.
Featured in 1 story
5 NYFW Trends To Buy
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Extreme Oversized Satin Dress Shirt
$38.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
The Danielle Shirt Dress
$110.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Madison Marcus
Colorblock Asymmetric-hem Maxi Dress
$328.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Nicolette Mason for ModCloth
The Nicolette Dress
$124.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Eileen Fisher
Shift Dress
$258.00
$128.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted