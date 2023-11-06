Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Leighton Denny
Antibacterial Large Crystal Nail File (200mm) & Eco Case
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Leighton Denny
Need a few alternatives?
Sephora
4-step Nail Buffer
BUY
£4.99
Sephora
Superdrug
10 X Cuticle Sticks
BUY
£0.99
Superdrug
Boots
Everyday Salon Smooth Nail File
BUY
£1.00
Boots
Boots
Fingernail Clippers
BUY
£2.50
Boots
More from Leighton Denny
Leighton Denny
All About Me Nail Polish
BUY
£12.50
Nail Polish Direct
Leighton Denny
Nail Polish, Main Squeeze
BUY
£0.28
£12.50
Nail Polish Direct
Leighton Denny
Nail Polish - Get Glazed
BUY
£11.76
£12.50
Amazon
Leighton Denny
Nail Polish - Nail Illuminator
BUY
£12.76
Amazon
More from Nails
Cutex
Non-acetone Nail Polish Remover
BUY
£2.50
LookFantastic
Mylee
Sweet Almond Nail & Cuticle Oil
BUY
£9.99
Sephora
Sally Hansen
Nail Care Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Nail Treatment
BUY
£11.00
Boots
Leighton Denny
Antibacterial Large Crystal Nail File & Eco Case
BUY
£20.00
Leighton Denny
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted