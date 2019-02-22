Bentley Organic

Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

Bentley Organic Antibacterial Hand Sanitzier is an organic certified hand sanitiser that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs including E.Coli and Listeria. This hand sanitiser is free from alcohol and harmful chemicals, so won’t dry hands. Plus, it’s biodegradable formula makes it environment friendly. Benefits of Organic Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer: Kill 99.9% of germs Non drying formula, alcohol-free Free from: Paraben Free, SLS Free, SLES Free, Alcohol Free, Phenoxyethanol Free, Synthetic Colour Free, Synthetic Fragrance Free, Vegetarian, Vegan. Directions: Apply one pump on hands and rub hands together until dry. Use within 12 months of opening.