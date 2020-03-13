Scrubbing Bubbles

Antibacterial Bathroom Flushable Wipes

$7.00 $3.19

Flushable wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria & clean up quick Enterococcus faecalis Vancomycin Resistant, Escherichia coli (E. coli), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Streptococcus pyogenes (Strep) Simply flush the mess away! Leaves bathroom surfaces clean & fresh Convenient cleaning for your bathroom surfaces Scrubbing Bubbles Antibacterial Bathroom Flushable Wipes are here to help keep your bathroom clean. These convenient, all-purpose bathroom cleaning wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and leave a beautiful shine. Just pull out a bathroom wipe from the pack, wipe down a surface and flush when you’re done! They disperse in water when agitated, like toilet paper, so you can flush them without harming your plumbing and septic systems.