The delicate Reversa anti-wrinkle eye contour cream SPF 15 formula is ophthalmologist tested and made with only 4% glycolic acid to gently exfoliate and moisturize the thinner skin layers around the eye contour area. Glycolic acid is a skin-penetrating alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) scientifically proven to stimulate exfoliation and promote the renewal of skin cells. By increasing cell turnover, it allows healthier cells to rise to the surface of the skin more quickly, giving the skin a healthier, younger-looking appearance. It features the Time-Release Glyco-Comfort System that releases the anti-wrinkle formula over an extended period of time. Together with a special amino acid (arginine) and the skin protectant allantoin, it reduces the stinging sensation sometimes experienced by people with sensitive skin using glycolic acid for the first time. It contains special moisturizing ingredients and emollients like vitamin E and panthenol (provitamin B5) that promote long-lasting skin hydration and help prevent dryness. The cream also offers the additional protection of UVA and UVB sun filters to help prevent future signs of aging. 1. Offers broad spectrum sun protection. 2. Overall smoother skin. 3. Improved skin hydration. 4. Reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 5. Rejuvenated, younger-looking eye contour.