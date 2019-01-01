Neutrogena

Anti-residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo

Instantly remove up to 90% of heavy, dulling residue caused by shampoos, conditioners and styling products with Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo. This non-irritating clarifying shampoo cleans your hair and instantly rinses away build-up. Use our revitalizing shampoo only once a week only to find your favorite daily shampoo work even better. The mild formula of this gentle cleansing shampoo is non-irritating and works to remove build-up known to cause bad hair days. Designed for all hair types, our anti-residue shampoo also helps boost volume and leaves hair feeling thoroughly cleansed.