Chanel

Anti-pollution Micellar Cleansing Water, 5 Fl. Oz.

$47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

An alcohol-free cleansing water for face, eyes and lips that removes makeup and impurities in one simple step. No rinsing required. The refreshing formula creates the look of a soft, supple and radiant complexion. Featuring invisible "micelle" spheres that dissolve into water, L'EAU MICELLAIRE gently and efficiently removes pollutants, sunscreen and makeup, even long-wearing formulas. Enriched with a combination of blue micro-algae to help protect skin from pollution, plus moisturizing and fortifying marine salicornia extract and a revitalizing prebiotic molecule, the formula leaves skin feeling clean and comforted. HOW TO USE: Dispense 4 pumps onto a cotton pad and sweep over face, neck and lips Continue with another cotton pad on lids and lashes If needed, leave the pad on lashes for a few seconds, then remove makeup starting at the lashline Web ID: 9529277