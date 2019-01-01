up & up

Anti-itch 1% Hydrocortisone Maximum Strength Cream With Aloe

$4.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Nobody likes mosquito bites or poison ivy rashes, but when they happen, you'll be glad you have some cream on hand. Provide dry, itchy skin the relief it needs with Anti-Itch 1% Hydrocortisone Maximum Strength Cream with Aloe from up & up™. Not only will you be combatting the symptoms of plants like poison oak, annoying bug bites and minor scrapes, but you'll also be soothing and healing them with the added aloe. Protect your skin, reduce pain and heal faster with this medicated anti-itch cream.100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.