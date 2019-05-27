R+Co

Anti-humidity Spray (20% Off With Code: Summer)

$32.00 $25.60

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Defy frizz gravity with MOON LANDING Anti-Humidity Spray by R+Co. This lightweight, aerosol spray controls frizz and absorbs into hair instantly—leaving a controlled, satin finish and flexible hold. Tames flyaways and is designed to work in the toughest of humidity. It's one small spritz from a can—one giant leap to good hair. Key Ingredients: Pro-Vitamin B5: Penetrates hair and provides intense hydration while coating strands and adding a natural sheen. Buriti Fruit Oil: From the palm in Brazil, it has been used by native Americans on hair for as a conditioning and shining agent . Key Benefits: Locks out frizz for up to 24 hours while maintaining style. Adds shine to dry hair. Thickens and softens the hair making it feel more substantial. Tames flyaways leaving a controlled, satin finish.