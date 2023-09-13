Shopheartbaby

Anti-hero Ghost Earrings

Looking for a pair of earrings that capture the spooky and mysterious vibe of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" music video? Look no further! These earrings are inspired by the haunting ghosts that haunt the video, and feature a unique design that's sure to turn heads. With their intricate detailing and playful shape, these earrings are the perfect way to add a touch of edgy style to any outfit. They're also a great way to show off your love for Taylor Swift and her music, whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for a fun and unique accessory. Made from high-quality materials, these earrings are built to last and withstand daily wear and tear. The ghostly design adds depth and texture, while the playful size and shape make them a one-of-a-kind accessory. Ivory acrylic with gold detailing and red mirrored sunglasses. 3 inches in length.