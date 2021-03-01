Garnier

Anti-frizz Serum, Frizzy, Dry, Unmanageable Hair

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum with sustainably sourced Argan Oil from Morocco soaks into frizzy, dry, unmanageable hair for lasting smoothness and shine. Get 48 Hour Frizz Control even in 97% humidity with this proven serum! After using Sleek & Shine shampoo and conditioner, dispense 1 pump of serum, or as much as needed for your hair type, into your hands. Apply uniformly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse. For the sleekest look, style using brush and blow dryer. Get sleek hair with Sleek and Shine shampoo, conditioner and leave in treatment 48 Hour Frizz Control serum with Argan Oil from Morocco Soaks into frizzy, dry, unmanageable hair for lasting smoothness and shine Controls Frizz in up to 97 percent humidity, a proven system for long lasting frizz control Made in CA After using Sleek & Shine shampoo and conditioner, dispense 1 pump of serum, or as much as needed for your hair type, into your hands. Apply uniformly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse. For the sleekest look, style using brush and blow dryer. © Garnier