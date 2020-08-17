newcreativeworkshops

Anti-fog Treated, Transparent Mask- For Teaching, The Deaf And Hard Of Hearing. Adjustable Ear Loops, Fashionable And Comfortable.

£13.93 £12.54

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These special masks are made with vinyl and cotton. This product is washable, reusable and may help deaf individuals read lips to allow others to connect better with whom they are speaking to. The masks are also equipped with a nose plate for a snug fit around the nose. The masks have two flexible elastic ear loops for a comfortable fit. Special requests for headbands (with elastic going around the head, rather than around the ears) or ties can be accommodated. These are professionally made with industrial equipment and top quality stitching. MADE IN USA