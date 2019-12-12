Levears
Anti-droop Earring Lifts – Stainless Steel (set Of 4 Pairs)
$24.95
At The Grommet
These earring lifts keep heavy studs and other sparklers upright and secure. They offer added support at the back of your ear and are a great solution for stretched out holes. Just swap out your standard post backs to prop up your favorite pair. Materials: Nickel-free stainless steel Includes: Four complete pairs of earring lifts (left & right) For post-back earrings only Works with most post back earrings (post must be less than 1/16" in diameter) Comes with a left and a right lift to conform to the correct ear Please note: Earrings not included Made in China Dimensions: 0.49" x 0.4" x 0.19" Weight: 0.02 lb