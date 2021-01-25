nizoral

Anti-dandruff Shampoo

7-fluid ounce bottle of Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo containing ketoconazole 1% to relieve flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff This powerful dandruff control shampoo is made with ketoconazole 1%, an effective ingredient that is proven to help fight dandruff outbreaks Salon-tested, this dandruff treatment shampoo is specially formulated to be gentle and is safe enough to be used on color-treated, chemically processed and gray hair The rich, thick lather of this itchy scalp shampoo rinses clean, leaves hair smelling fresh and helps relieve scalps that are flaky, itchy and scaling SELF-CARE SOLUTIONS: At Kramer Laboratories we focus on consumer needs to help provide innovative solutions to everyday healthcare problems. Fight dandruff and flakiness with Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo