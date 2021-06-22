Shark

Anti-allergen Pet Power Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll delivers powerful pet hair pickup without wrapping hair. HYPERVELOCITY ACCELERATED SUCTION: Provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum. 50 MINUTES OF RUNTIME: Measured at the hand vac in standard mode, without accessories. CONTINUOUS CLEANING CONTACT: PowerFins technology digs deep into carpets and engages floors with continuous contact. HEPA FILTRATION AND ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL: Captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe. ENGINEERED TO PICK UP MORE HAIR WITH NO HAIR WRAP: vs. Shark bristle nozzles. CUSTOMIZE CLEANING WITH LED INTERFACE: An LED user interface makes it easy to change cleaning modes to floors, carpets, or above-floor areas. The Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Pet Power has incredible suction, a self-cleaning brushroll to eliminate hair wrap, and PowerFins technology for deep cleaning on carpets and floors. Engingeered to emit clean air, Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology is perfect for those sensitive to dust, allergens, and dander, keeping them out of the air you breathe.