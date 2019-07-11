All Natural Advice

ADVANCED CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS - CANADIAN COMPANY: We use only the most advanced Canadian all natural ingredients! Registered with Health Canada and Certified by the Leaping Bunny Association. Je suis fier d'être Canadien . PREMIUM GRADE VITAMIN C SERUM: Our advanced formulation uses all natural ingredients including 20% Vitamin C, 11% Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to help moisturizer your skin. Other brands are often manufactured offshore consisting of water and a lower grade % of vitamin c which tends to be unstable. Our secret is using only organic ingredients and the most stable vitamin c, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, which is highly effective and absorbs deeper into your skin at first point of contact. EXCELLENT FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: We often receive feedback that our serum is more liquid-y. This is a good thing! Our unique formulation absorbs deeper in your skin, drying extra fast allowing you to apply other applications immediately. Our 20% Vitamin C Serum has the moisturizing power of botanically derived hyaluronic acid, natural jojoba oil, and the tightening and retention power of Witch Hazel. Works great for both men and women. REDUCE SUN SPOTS AND WRINKLES: Watch as the depths of lines start reducing. Be amazed at the soft tingling feel on your face. The serum will reduce wrinkles, fine lines and repairs sun damage while removing age spots. Your skin will feel smooth, firm and radiant! . DOUBLE THE SIZE : We offer a larger 60 ml bottle (compared to the average 30 ml). Each package includes a dropper and spray pump allowing you to choose how to dispense your serum.