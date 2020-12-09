Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Don't Lose Your Marbles Set
$16.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Samara Abstract 2021 Planner
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Amal Drop Earrings
$38.00
$20.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Parker Ribbed Turtleneck
$78.00
$46.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted