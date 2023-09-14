United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Uvmune 400 Invisible Fluid Spf50+ Sun Cream 50ml
£19.90
At LookFantastic
Now enhanced with exclusive filter MEXORYL400, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ helps to protect skin against damage caused by UVA, UVB and ultra-long UVA rays. Water, sweat and sand-resistant, the high-protection sun cream creates a lightweight veil on the skin with an invisible, non-greasy finish. Specifically designed for sensitive skin types, the minimalist formula is ideal for daily use, whether worn alone or under makeup.