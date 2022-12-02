La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Uv Correct Face Sunscreen Spf 70 With Niacinamide

$34.99

Anthelios UV Correct daily anti-aging sunscreen for face with SPF 70 is clinically tested to blend easily into all skin tones. It helps correct and protect from visible signs of sun damage in a lightweight, non-greasy texture. Oxybenzone-free and Octinoxate-free formula with Cellox-B3 Shield® technology: broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with antioxidants and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3. This sheer finish lotion sunscreen helps visibly correct uneven skin tone, fine lines, and rough skin texture for more even, smoother, healthier looking skin.